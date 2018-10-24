 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Snap hired two new executives to replace departing Imran Khan, CEO Evan Spiegel’s right-hand man

One of the new hires is from Amazon — the third former Amazon exec Snap has hired this year.

By Kurt Wagner
Snap’s departing CSO Imran Khan
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Snap has found a replacement for Imran Khan, the company’s chief strategy officer and No. 2 to CEO Evan Spiegel, who announced that he was leaving in September.

Khan’s job has been split into two new roles, according to an email to employees from Spiegel that was shared by Snap.

Jeremi Gorman is taking over Snap’s ad business as chief business officer. She was previously head of global ad sales at Amazon.

Jared Grusd, the current CEO of Huffington Post, is Snap’s new chief strategy officer, and will handle all partnerships and content and corporate development.

Khan was an influential voice inside Snap, thanks to his proximity to Spiegel, and helped lead the company’s IPO process early last year.

One thing to note: Gorman is the third big hire that Snap has made from Amazon in the past year, including its CFO Tim Stone and VP of finance, Derek Andersen. Snap’s head of engineering, Jerry Hunter, is also from Amazon.

Why does that matter? Some believe Amazon could be a likely acquirer if Spiegel ever decides to sell his company, which has been struggling in the stock market for months. Hiring executives from Amazon doesn’t mean this idea will ever take form, of course, but it’s intriguing nonetheless.

Snap reports earnings on Thursday after the markets close.

