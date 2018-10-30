 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Apple iPad event: Live updates from Brooklyn

New Macs too?

By Dan Frommer
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Apple is hosting one of its trademark product keynote events this morning in Brooklyn, New York. Recode is attending the event, which starts at 10 am ET, 7 am PT; please refresh this page for the latest. Apple is also live streaming the event from its website.

Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro tablets and Mac computers today.

The iPads will supposedly sport thinner borders and support Apple’s Face ID system, and represent Apple’s ongoing push to capture more of the professional market with the iPad — a long-term effort that hasn’t come easy. There’s also a chance Apple will refresh the iPad mini.

The new MacBook will supposedly be the successor to the still-popular MacBook Air, which was revolutionarily portable when its current design launched in 2010, but is now showing its age.

recode_divider

More From Recode

This Article has a component height of 5. The sidebar size is short.

The Latest

Is Facebook still growing?

Facebook user growth was weak last quarter, and earnings were a disaster. Will things be better on Tuesday?

By Kurt Wagner

Bradley Tusk, a political ‘fixer’ for tech companies, has a plan to make voting from your phone a reality

"It’s the only way to fix democracy," Tusk says.

By Eric Johnson

Goldman Sachs has asked one of its most prominent tech bankers to help infuse itself with that same tech

George Lee will be the bank’s new co-chief information officer.

By Theodore Schleifer

Recode Daily: Big Blue is buying Red Hat for $34 billion in IBM’s biggest deal ever

Plus: Facebook, Apple and Spotify report earnings this week; Fortnite maker Epic Games raises $1.25 billion; Silicon Valley’s deep roots in the business of war; meditation in the time of disruption.

By Recode Staff