Apple iPad event: Live updates from Brooklyn

Apple is hosting one of its trademark product keynote events this morning in Brooklyn, New York. Recode is attending the event, which starts at 10 am ET, 7 am PT; please refresh this page for the latest. Apple is also live streaming the event from its website.

Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro tablets and Mac computers today.

The iPads will supposedly sport thinner borders and support Apple’s Face ID system, and represent Apple’s ongoing push to capture more of the professional market with the iPad — a long-term effort that hasn’t come easy. There’s also a chance Apple will refresh the iPad mini.

The new MacBook will supposedly be the successor to the still-popular MacBook Air, which was revolutionarily portable when its current design launched in 2010, but is now showing its age.