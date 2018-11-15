Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg are in crisis mode again following a New York Times expose

4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Facebook’s board is throwing public support behind Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg — who are on Facebook’s board
Also: Zuckerberg gave Sandberg his personal vote of confidence following a damning New York Times story published Wednesday.
Facebook is taking new political heat after its internal problems were exposed
One senator says the company "actually encouraged anti-Semitism" by hiring an opposition-research firm.
Facebook’s top lawyer — who said he was leaving the company — isn’t leaving after all, because Facebook is still in crisis
General Counsel Colin Stretch said in July that he was leaving. Now he’s staying into 2019.
Who does Facebook fire after a bombshell New York Times investigation?
The news leader published a damning story about the social media giant’s handling of recent scandals, so who gets the blame? If anyone.