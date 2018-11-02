5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Nov 2, 2018, 5:04am EDT
November 2
Elon Musk says he ‘probably’ wouldn’t take money from the Saudis now
But he says not all Saudis are the same.
November 2
Elon Musk on his year of costly tweets, journalist fights — and how it changed him
"Some people use their hair to express themselves; I use Twitter."
November 2
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk endorses Trump’s ‘Space Force’ idea
Another Trump-like flair: Musk also criticizes "social justice warriors."
November 2
Elon Musk: The Recode interview
Musk talks about his "excruciating" 2018, fighting with journalists on Twitter, why Tesla won’t build an electric scooter and much more.
November 2
Full Q&A: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Recode Decode
Earlier this year, Musk was working 120-hour weeks to ramp up production of Tesla’s Model 3. Now, he’s back to a "manageable" 80-90.