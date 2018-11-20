 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Don’t be the jerk who brings up bitcoin this Thanksgiving

Cryptocurrency has no place at the table.

By Rani Molla
John Moore / Getty

Last Thanksgiving, Americans sat with their families, gave thanks for the bounty and talked about bitcoin. At least it seemed as though people everywhere, young and old, were suddenly interested in cryptocurrencies and wondering if they should board the decentralized currency train. There were even guides about how to discuss cryptocurrencies with your relatives at dinner.

It made sense.

Bitcoin, the marquee cryptocurrency, was trading at an intraday high of $8,267 last Thanksgiving, up a mind-boggling 724 percent since the beginning of 2017, according to CoinMarketCap data. After a post-Thanksgiving rally it hit $10,000. By mid-December that amount doubled to nearly $20,000.

It seemed like it was going forever up and to the right. Until it wasn’t. Bitcoin — along with other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and litecoin — spent most of 2018 in a slump.

Two days before Thanksgiving this year, bitcoin is trading at $4,577, or 77 percent below its peak.

So in case the people around your table bought into crypto last year and didn’t get out in time, it might be a good idea to treat the subject like politics, keep quiet and pass the gravy.

recode_divider

More From Recode

This Article has a component height of 10. The sidebar size is short.

The Latest

So many people are downloading their Facebook data that it’s causing delays

Why do so many people need their Facebook data?

By Kurt Wagner

Recode Daily: Learning to love robots

Plus: Apple reduces production orders on all three of its new iPhones; a real startup inspired by HBO’s satirical "Silicon Valley"; train for Thanksgiving table talk with the bipartisan Angry Uncle Bot.

By Recode Staff

Tech companies like Google are giving workers the right to take sexual harassment claims to court — but employees are calling for more

Employees and labor activists say they want to see an end to forced arbitration in all cases — not just for sexual harassment — and for all workers.

By Shirin Ghaffary and Rani Molla

Should the First Amendment apply to Facebook? It’s complicated.

The executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute, Jameel Jaffer, unpacks the answer on the latest Recode Decode.

By Eric Johnson