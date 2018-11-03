Two workers have died at an Amazon warehouse in Baltimore

Two workers at an Amazon warehouse in Baltimore died on Friday evening after part of the building collapsed during a storm, an Amazon executive said on Twitter on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at a facility that Amazon calls BWI5 — a building known as a “sortation center” in the southeast part of the city. Workers at Amazon facilities like this one organize Amazon orders to get them ready for delivery partners like the United States Postal Service.

Dave Clark, the top Amazon operations executive who oversees the company’s global network of warehouses, posted the news on Twitter on Saturday morning.

updated- Last night severe weather impacted one of our Baltimore facilities resulting in 2 fatalities. Thank you to the emergency response teams who have been working through the night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by yesterday’s tragic event. — Dave Clark (@davehclark) November 3, 2018

The Baltimore Sun reported that the workers were killed when a 50-foot wall collapsed during a storm on Friday evening. It is not yet clear if the workers were employed by Amazon or a trucking company, the paper said.

The incident comes just a couple of days after Amazon’s new $15 hourly base wage for all of its warehouse workers went into effect in the U.S. and United Kingdom. Amazon has come under fire from politicians including Sen. Bernie Sanders both for the pay of its warehouse employees and their working conditions.

Last year, Amazon faced fines following the death of two warehouse workers who were killed in accidents at separate facilities.

I’ve contacted Amazon for more details and will update when I have them.