 clock menu more-arrow no yes

An old-guard investment firm, CRV, has made a hire to compete for the new megadeals

Matt Heiman comes from Greylock Partners, which is trying to execute a tricky generational transition.

By Theodore Schleifer
Matt Heiman

One of Silicon Valley’s oldest venture capital shops is making a play to organize its big-deals practice around a new hire.

Matt Heiman has jumped to CRV, an early-stage venture capital firm founded in 1970, to help lead its new push into later-stage consumer companies, he told Recode. It’s another departure from the consumer practice at Greylock Partners, which was founded in 1965 but is trying to execute a tricky generational transition, like lots of the elite Silicon Valley investing firms are in 2018.

Heiman, who at Greylock has backed companies like the home-rental startup Sonder as well as Coinbase, said he will be the sole CRV partner focused primarily on more mature startups — concentrating on fields like real estate and financial technology — with help from early-stage partners.

“CRV has a bit more under-the-radar persona,” Heiman said. “But I saw the opportunity for this to be one of the last global venture funds.”

Greylock made its name with investments in marquee companies like Facebook. But while the firm still has celebrity names like LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman on its investing roster, it is trying to pass the reins from the old guard to younger investors like former Twitter executive Josh McFarland.

Several young, high-profile general partners who backed consumer companies have exited Greylock over the last few years, including Sarah Tavel, who departed for Benchmark, and Josh Elman, who decamped for the stock-trading company Robinhood. Heiman was not a general partner, but Greylock is a small team with fewer than a dozen investors.

CRV has primarily focused its attention on early-stage enterprise companies, but like other elite Silicon Valley firms, it is increasingly trying to win big-money, late-stage deals. After reportedly scrapping a plan to deploy $400 million into those types of investments, CRV is planning to spend up to $150 million on late-stage deals, Heiman said.

recode_divider

More From Recode

This Article has a component height of 8. The sidebar size is short.

The Latest

Recode Daily: Viral game-show app HQ Trivia faces some existential questions

Plus: The elections after the midterms; comparing political donations from Silicon Valley Democrats and Republicans; designing Instagram Stories is now a million dollar business.

By Recode Staff

Silicon Valley’s Democrats aren’t galvanized by Trump any more than Republicans are — if you look at their donation history

Bay Area donations to Democrats and liberal causes, however, still rose by $54 million compared to totals in 2014.

By Rani Molla and Theodore Schleifer

Why the New York Times won’t sell itself to a billionaire

Publisher A.G. Sulzberger says he’s not interested in cutting a deal like the Washington Post did with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

By Eric Johnson

The CEO of SoftBank says it has a ‘responsibility’ to keep investing Saudi money even as he condemns Khashoggi’s murder

Masayoshi Son finally spoke about the murder of a Saudi Arabian dissident.

By Theodore Schleifer