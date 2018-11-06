- StoryStream
Jan 18, 2018, 11:04am EST
November 6
How Amazon’s proposed HQ2 and HQ3 locations compare with Seattle and the U.S. overall
Crystal City and Long Island City have high office vacancy rates and are both cheaper places to buy homes than Seattle.
November 3
What we know about Amazon’s potential new Virginia HQ2 location
The new headquarters would be close to the airport, but would be an expensive place to live.
October 15
Amazon’s HQ2 announcement is imminent. Here’s a look at the final contenders.
Sort them by tech talent, rent and commute times.
January 20
Why some cities didn’t make Amazon’s HQ2 finals
There are lots of reasons, according to the local press.
January 18
How Amazon’s HQ2 finalist cities compare
We look at tech talent, office space and time to the airport.