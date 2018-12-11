Live updates from Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s testimony to Congress today

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai will answer questions before the House Judiciary Committee today in what has become a critical moment for the company as it deals with a growing list of prickly ethical debates and controversies.

Tuesday’s public testimony will be Pichai’s first before Congress in a year in which many of his tech peers have also traveled to Washington. He notoriously declined an invitation to attend a hearing in September that Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey attended. The Senate committee that held that hearing left an empty chair and nameplate in his place.

The hearing, which was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed after the death of former President George H.W. Bush, is expected to focus on a couple key areas.

The first: Accusations that the search giant’s algorithms are biased against conservative content, a popular complaint that conservative politicians have also lobbied against other major tech companies, like Facebook and Twitter. Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube have all denied that their algorithms suppress conservative content — and even said as much in front of this very committee earlier this year.

Pichai met with top Republican lawmakers in September to answer some of their questions on this topic privately after the earlier Senate Committee snub, but this will be the first time he discusses them in public.

Another issue that members of Congress on both sides of the political spectrum will bring up: Google’s controversial plans in China, codenamed Project Dragonfly. The company has drawn harsh criticism over the plan to offer a modified version of its search engine that complies with the Chinese government’s censorship. A leaked prototype of the product blocked search results for terms such as “human rights” and “student protest.” Pichai did did not mention China by name in his written opening remarks, which were released last night.

It’s likely other issues will arise. When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress in April, for example, the questions were wide-ranging. Google’s data privacy practices will likely come up, especially given the company’s acknowledgement on Monday that a data breach impacting its social platform, Google+, affected 52 million users. Lawmakers could also bring up backlash against the company’s handling of employees’ sexual harassment claims, which caused 20,000 Google workers to walk out of their offices last month.