 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Google CEO Sundar Pichai refused to rule out launching a censored search engine in China

The search giant’s top executive was grilled on the topic by members of Congress before the House Judiciary Committee today.

By Shirin Ghaffary
Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Alex Wong / Getty

During a grueling 3.5 hour congressional committee hearing today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai faced some tough questions around his company’s controversial project to build a censored search product in China.

Pichai could have used the opportunity to publicly scrap plans to build a version of his company’s core tool, code-named Dragonfly, that would block terms such as “human rights,” “Nobel Prize” and “student protest” from search results in China.

But when House Rep. David Cicilline asked Pichai point blank if, as CEO, he would rule out launching a “tool for surveillance and censorship in China,” Pichai deflected.

“One of the things that’s important to us as a company, we have a stated mission of providing users with information, and so we always think it’s in our duty to explore possibilities to give users access to information,” said Pichai in response.

“As I’ve said earlier on this, we’ll be very thoughtful and we will engage widely as we make progress,” he added.

This response isn’t reassuring to critics who say that Project Dragonfly will enable the Chinese government to block its citizens from accessing information it doesn’t like and surveil its political opponents. In advance of the hearing, 60 groups including dozens of leading human rights organizations signed a letter calling on Pichai to drop all design and development of the tool.

Instead, Pichai’s response reaffirms the CEO’s interpretation of Google’s mission to “organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful” in bringing search to the world’s most populous country — even if that means putting political restrictions on the type of information that’s made accessible.

We also learned some new information about the scope of the project from the hearing. Pichai confirmed that it’s been “under way for a while” and at one point over 100 people were working on it. This presents a contradiction — if, as Pichai stated today, Google right now has “no plans to launch a search service in China” and the project is an experiment, then why have so many people been working on it? And why not commit to stopping its development in light of human rights concerns?

Unfortunately, we didn’t get to hear Pichai go into more detail on the topic since members of the House Judiciary Committee spent a significant portion of their time asking about alleged anti-conservative bias, data privacy and other issues.

recode_divider

In this Storystream

Mr Pichai goes to Washington: The Google CEO testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee

View all 4 stories

More From Recode

This Article has a component height of 10. The sidebar size is short.

The Latest

Republican lawmakers still think Google is biased against conservatives. Google still claims that it’s not.

Another day, a similar story featuring Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

By Kurt Wagner

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s testimony to Congress today

Here’s what we learned when the search giant’s CEO answered questions from the House Judiciary Committee.

By Shirin Ghaffary and Kurt Wagner

New Verizon execs say old Verizon execs made a $5 billion mistake betting on AOL and Yahoo

And Verizon investors seem fine with that.

By Peter Kafka

Everything you need to know about Google’s controversial China plans in advance of today’s congressional hearing

The search giant and other tech firms have had a history of issues in the country over where to draw the line on government censorship.

By Shirin Ghaffary