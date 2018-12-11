Mr Pichai goes to Washington: The Google CEO testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee

- StoryStream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Dec 11, 2018, 11:23am EST
Dec 11, 2018, 11:23am EST
-
December 11
Google CEO Sundar Pichai refused to rule out launching a censored search engine in China
The search giant’s top executive was grilled on the topic by members of Congress before the House Judiciary Committee today.
-
December 11
Republican lawmakers still think Google is biased against conservatives. Google still claims that it’s not.
Another day, a similar story featuring Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
-
December 11
Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s testimony to Congress today
Here’s what we learned when the search giant’s CEO answered questions from the House Judiciary Committee.
-
December 11
Everything you need to know about Google’s controversial China plans in advance of today’s congressional hearing
The search giant and other tech firms have had a history of issues in the country over where to draw the line on government censorship.