 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The history of Netflix price increases in a single chart

Subscribers will now pay between $9 and $16 per month, depending on the service.

By Rani Molla
Netflix

Yesterday Netflix announced it will be raising its monthly subscription prices as much as 18 percent — but it has been steadily increasing rates since its first streaming jump in 2014.

The hikes will help Netflix pay for its ever-increasing content bill. Investors think that’s a good idea — the stock rose 6.5 percent yesterday and analysts released a bunch of optimistic ratings.

The price of premium service, which now includes high-definition streaming on up to four devices, jumped up $2 to $15.99, while a basic subscription price rose for the first time to $8.99.

Here’s what Netflix price increases have looked like over the years, according to data from investment research company Bernstein:

The history of Netflix price increases in one chart
recode_divider

More From Recode

This Article has a component height of 8. The sidebar size is short.

The Latest

Recode Daily: Netflix hikes prices for its 58 million US subscribers

Plus: The Trump administration ordered 46,000 furloughed government employees back to work without pay; YouTube issues new rules for creators about dangerous stunts; Nike disrupts shoelaces with its iPhone-controlled smart sneakers.

By Recode Staff
Presented By

Lime, a scooter startup that barely existed two years ago, is now going to be worth $2 billion

Lime is expected to take in $400 million in a round financed primarily by its existing investors.

By Theodore Schleifer

Snap’s new CFO is leaving after just 8 months

Tim Stone, who joined in May from Amazon, is leaving — and Snap doesn’t have a replacement.

By Kurt Wagner

Twitter wants to make it easier to have conversations. And it’s asking for your help.

Can a new set of product features change the way people communicate online?

By Kurt Wagner