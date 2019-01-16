The history of Netflix price increases in a single chart

Yesterday Netflix announced it will be raising its monthly subscription prices as much as 18 percent — but it has been steadily increasing rates since its first streaming jump in 2014.

The hikes will help Netflix pay for its ever-increasing content bill. Investors think that’s a good idea — the stock rose 6.5 percent yesterday and analysts released a bunch of optimistic ratings.

The price of premium service, which now includes high-definition streaming on up to four devices, jumped up $2 to $15.99, while a basic subscription price rose for the first time to $8.99.

Here’s what Netflix price increases have looked like over the years, according to data from investment research company Bernstein: