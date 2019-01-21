 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Facebook thinks the New York Times’ coverage of it has gotten more critical. It has.

Yes, the NYT has become more critical of Facebook. With good reason.

By Rani Molla
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

Facebook executives reportedly think that The New York Times’ coverage of their company has turned unfairly negative.

Part of that argument is correct.

Sentiment in the Times’ coverage of Facebook has been, on average, almost exclusively negative since the 2016 elections, according to new data analyzed by researcher Joe Hovde, a full-time data analyst at a retail tech company.

That’s a turnaround from the paper’s Facebook coverage in the four years leading up to Donald Trump’s election, and it has continued into this year.

For the analysis, Hovde included stories with “Facebook” in the article headline and summary text, and then scored the surrounding words on a scale of -5 (very negative words like curses unlikely to show up in the Times) to +5 (extremely positive, using words like “superb” or “breathtaking”). This data was updated from one of his studies that was published in BuzzFeed last spring.

Of course, there are many well-documented reasons for the Times, and other publications covering Facebook, to write more critically about the world’s largest social network. Here’s Eileen Murphy, the Times’s head of comms, via email:

Facebook is a big company with a tremendous amount of power that sits squarely at the center of some of the largest issues of the day, privacy and political meddling. After the 2016 Elections, they become much more of a political story, so it’s inevitable that coverage might turn. We cover them, as we should, aggressively and fairly.

recode_divider

More From Recode

This Article has a component height of 15. The sidebar size is medium.

The Latest

Elon Musk’s Boring Company fired five employees just one month after unveiling its first tunnel

At the same time, the company is currently hiring for a dozen-plus roles.

By Jason Del Rey

Is being woke the business strategy of 2019?

On the latest episode of Pivot, Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway discuss the Gillette ad and more.

By Eric Johnson

A resolution for journalists in 2019: Earn the public’s trust by showing your work

CNN.com Editor in Chief Meredith Artley says slogans like "facts first" aren’t enough.

By Eric Johnson

Tesla is slashing thousands of jobs because its cars are still too expensive

At least, that’s what Elon Musk says.

By Jason Del Rey