 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Apple’s growing attraction to non-iPhone revenue in one chart

Services now account for 16 percent of Apple sales.

By Rani Molla
Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Apple, a longtime hardware company, is beefing up its software plays. As my colleague Peter Kafka wrote yesterday, Apple wants and maybe even needs — to be a service company so it can make money from people who don’t own its devices.

Ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show, the company announced it would be selling Apple TV services through Samsung TVs. It was an indication that Apple needs to sell things to people who don’t own its iPhones, computers, or Apple TV streaming devices — whose sales haven’t been so hot.

Just last week, Tim Cook revised Apple’s revenue guidance down for the first time, citing lackluster iPhone sales in addition to trade tension with China. In his letter to investors, Cook directed the limelight instead onto Apple’s growing services segment, which hit an all-time revenue high of $10 billion last quarter. Services include recurring revenue streams like iCloud and Apple Music for which consumers pay an ongoing monthly fee. A yet-to-be-announced video service would add to that revenue.

Apple iphone versus services revenue

Services made up about 16 percent of Apple’s total revenue in the forth quarter of 2018. It made up less than 10 percent in Q4 2015. Services revenue is higher than iPad but lower than Mac sales. iPhone revenue is growing too, thanks to larger price tags, but those markups have contributed to stagnant unit sales — and further price increases could only make the situation worse.

Of course, the fortunes of many of Apple’s services — iCloud, Apple Music, Apple Pay — are still partially contingent on the success of the iPhone. So increasing services revenue isn’t a silver bullet, but it’s better than the alternative.

recode_divider

More From Recode

This Article has a component height of 9. The sidebar size is short.

The Latest

Full Q&A: Serial Box CEO Molly Barton on Recode Decode

Barton’s company is trying to create a Netflix-style digital platform for e-books.

By Eric Johnson

Recode Daily: Disney’s new “Star Wars”-themed land will open bicoastally in June

Plus: Samsung’s newer TVs will be able to play Apple iTunes content without Apple TV; Facebook execs are irked with the New York Times’ coverage; what became of the "next big things" from last year’s CES?

By Recode Staff

Apple is going to sell its Apple TV service on Samsung TVs, because Apple wants to be a service company

Tim Cook can’t just rely on Apple customers anymore — he needs to sell things to people who don’t buy Apple products.

By Peter Kafka

Full Q&A: Dotdash CEO Neil Vogel on Recode Media

Vogel explains how he turned the ’90s internet juggernaut About.com into a modern web publisher.

By Eric Johnson