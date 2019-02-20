Recode’s Code Commerce event returns to Shoptalk with Tim Armstrong, Poshmark, and the CEO who is reinventing Saks

For the fourth straight year, Kara Swisher and I are hosting some of the brightest minds in e-commerce and retail for a night of live journalism at An Evening With Code Commerce during the Shoptalk conference in Las Vegas.

Tim Armstrong built a long career in digital media, most recently running Verizon’s media division, Oath, and AOL before that. Now he’s entering commerce with the launch of “the dtx company,” which is investing in direct-to-consumer brands like ThirdLove and Dirty Lemon; he also plans to host a “festival of the future” that pops up in locations around the country so consumers can sample new products and brands that are otherwise predominately sold online.

Helena Foulkes was named CEO of Hudson’s Bay Company — the owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor, and Hudson’s Bay chains — just one year ago, and was tasked with reinvigorating department store businesses that faced myriad challenges. Since then, Foulkes oversaw the sale of the online retailer Gilt, which HBC had purchased only two years earlier, the $250 million remodel of Saks’s flagship Fifth Avenue store, and the hire of a new leader for Lord & Taylor, which is in the process of shuttering as many as 10 of its 50 stores, including its flagship location.

Manish Chandra has quietly built eight-year-old Poshmark into the second-most-popular iPhone shopping app in the US, ranking just behind Amazon. While Poshmark was first known as a seller of second-hand fashion, it has evolved into a popular home of merchants-turned-influencers that hawk their own fashion lines to passionate groups of shoppers who frequent the app for its prices, its entertainment value, and, increasingly, its community.

