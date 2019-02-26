 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The AT&T-TimeWarner deal has been blessed by the courts — again

AT&T now has full control of the giant entertainment company and is going to start moving pieces around.

By Peter Kafka
AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

For the second time in less than a year, a US court has ruled that AT&T can buy Time Warner.

If you’re confused about that sentence, here’s a very brief explanation: Last year, a federal judge blessed AT&T’s $85 billion-ish takeover of Time Warner — a deal that the US Department of Justice had tried to stop. The DOJ appealed, and now a US District Court in Washington, DC, has denied the appeal.

If the ruling had gone the other way, this could have been a big problem for AT&T and the giant media company it acquired, but AT&T executives have been acting for a long time as though this was a done deal. They’ve spent months telling Wall Street — and their own employees — about some of the company’s plans to overhaul Time Warner assets like HBO.

The one caveat to that: AT&T, per an agreement it made after last summer’s court decision, has been hands off Turner Broadcasting, the unit that includes TV networks like CNN and TNT.

So employees there have been waiting to see what plans AT&T has for them — like who’s going to manage the whole thing. John Martin, who had previously run Turner, left last summer, and now there are multiple people with important titles — like Jeff Zucker, who runs CNN, and David Levy, who runs TNT and the company’s other entertainment channels — waiting to see who’s going to report to whom.

If you watch any of those channels, it’s unlikely any of this will matter to you in the near term. If you work at one of them, it’s a different story.

recode_divider

In this Storystream

All the news about the AT&T - Time Warner merger

View all 10 stories

More From Recode

This Article has a component height of 7. The sidebar size is short.

The Latest

Recode Daily: Elon Musk might be held in contempt of court over a Tesla tweet

Plus: Microsoft’s $3,500 HoloLens 2 mixed-reality headset is for workers, not consumers; Amazon now has five women on its 11-member board; the future of gaming is subscription.

By Recode Staff

Elon Musk is in Twitter trouble yet again

And the SEC isn’t playing around.

By Theodore Schleifer

Chart: How the definition of “journalist” is changing

The plight of journalists might not be that bad if you’re willing to consider a broader view of "journalism."

By Rani Molla

Recode Daily: Presidential candidate Cory Booker has a love/hate relationship with Silicon Valley

Plus: Huawei’s crisis shadows the mobile industry trade conference formerly known as Mobile World Congress; after a WSJ report, health/fitness apps stopped sending users’ personal information to Facebook; a meme is born.

By Recode Staff