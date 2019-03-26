Recode Daily: Apple’s preview of its video service raises more questions than it answers

Some of the basics about Apple’s high-profile video plans are still unclear. The company’s unveiling of its new video services today, hosted at their Cupertino headquarters, didn’t amount to much more than a “high-gloss version of hand-waving,” writes Peter Kafka. Big stars like Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey spoke at the event about upcoming projects, but it’s unclear what exact programs will be in the video service and how much they’ll cost. In the meantime, Apple did unveil more concrete facts about its premium Apple News service, which will feature publications like the Wall Street Journal (as well as content from Vox.com, which like Recode, is owned by Vox Media) for $10 a month. [Peter Kafka / Recode]

Uber and Lyft drivers are protesting inadequate pay as both companies prepare to go public at multibillion dollar valuations. Thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers went on strike in Los Angeles on Monday. Last week, Uber drivers in the area saw their pay drop from 80 cents to 60 cents per mile, and many Lyft drivers cited reports of ongoing drops in pay. Meanwhile, in San Francisco, a group of protesters called for higher wages outside the Omni Hotel, where Lyft had planned a presentation to investors at their IPO roadshow — but changed venues at the last minute.

Alexia Campbell / Vox]

Google is rolling out a public events feature on its Maps section. Android Police first reported the feature being available to some Android Google Maps users. The new functionality seems like a "very deliberate shot across the bow at Facebook," as the social media giant has a popular events feature itself. But it also can be seen as part of a bigger strategy for Google Maps to push to be more of an app for events discovery.

[Jon Porter / The Verge]

With its new credit card, Apple is now battling the same banks that built Apple Pay. Apple announced a new credit card today for iPhone owners that will be backed by Goldman Sachs. That means Apple will be competing with banks like Chase and Citi to get iPhone users to choose the Apple Card over traditional credit cards as their default choice in Apple Pay. The move is "the latest example of the biggest players in the tech industry leveraging their dominance among modern consumers for cooperation from titans of traditional industries," and one that established Apple as a competitor in financial services.

[Jason del Rey / Recode]

