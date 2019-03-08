Where to find Kara Swisher, Peter Kafka and your favorite Recode podcasts at SXSW

We all know Kara Swisher talks tech. But this year, at South By Southwest, she and Peter Kafka have a few surprises up their sleeves. Whether chopping it up with Kathy Griffin, sliding into the shark tank with Mark Cuban, or grilling presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the two Recode heavyweights are bringing their A-game to Austin.

Along with Pivot co-host Scott Galloway, Swisher and Kafka will be live podcasting at Vox Media’s The Deep End March 8-10 and at several SXSW events over the weekend. If you’re in Austin, please join us at The Belmont for free events at The Deep End.

For the second year running, Recode will be joined at The Deep End by The Verge, Vox, Polygon, SB Nation, Eater, and Curbed live podcasts, musical spotlights, and good eats.

Can’t make it to Austin? We’ll be covering all the good stuff from our interviews on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Each interview will also be featured as a podcast episode. So subscribe to Recode Decode, Recode Media, and Pivot to catch them all.

Here’s where you can find Kara and Peter all weekend:

Friday, March 8:

Who: Peter Kafka interviews CNN’s Brian Stelter

When: 12:30 pm CT / 1:30 pm ET

CNN’s Brian Stelter talks to Peter Kafka about covering the news media — and being covered by the news media — at a time when journalism and journalists are under more pressure and scrutiny than ever, at a SXSW official featured session.

Where: Austin Convention Center, Room 16AB, 500 E Cesar Chavez, Austin.

Who: Kara Swisher interviews Arlan Hamilton and Wendy Davis

When: 4:00 pm CT / 5:00 pm ET

Less than four years ago, Arlan Hamilton was homeless. Now, she’s the founder of a venture capital firm that invests exclusively in companies founded by women, people of color, and people who identify as LGBTQ.

At 19 years old, Wendy Davis was living in a trailer park with a baby daughter, holding down two jobs. She went on to become a Texas State Senator and, among many accomplishments, led a 13-hour filibuster to protect women’s reproductive rights.

On Recode Decode, Kara will talk with Arlan and Wendy about being underestimated, finding the drive, and defying the odds.

Where: Vox Media’s The Deep End, The Belmont, 305 W 6th St, Austin.

Saturday, March 9:

Who: Kara Swisher interviews Sen. Amy Klobuchar

When: 11:00 am CT / 12:00 pm ET

Senator Amy Klobuchar — a Democratic presidential candidate — sits down with with Kara Swisher at SXSW. The Texas Tribune and SXSW are presenting Conversations About America’s Future, a series of talks that will bring together some of the nation’s top political leaders, whose ideas and vision for the future will shape our country through 2020 and beyond.

Where: Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater, 310 Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin.

Who: Kara Swisher interviews Kathy Griffin

When: 2:00 pm CT / 3:00 pm ET

Kara Swisher sits down with award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin for a Recode Decode interview. Each known for their candid styles, Swisher and Griffin dive deep into the last 18 months of Griffin’s career, which included death threats and being the subject of two federal investigations. The interview will mark Griffin’s first appearance at SXSW, ahead of the debut of her concert film, Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.

Where: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D, 500 E Cesar Chavez, Austin.

Who: Peter Kafka interviews Mark Cuban

When: 3:00 pm CT / 4:00 pm ET

What happens when media, entertainment, and technology collide? One of the industry’s most acclaimed media reporters talks to business titans, journalists, comedians, and more to get their take. At The Deep End, Peter will dive in with the sharks. Well, one shark: Mark Cuban — the serial entrepreneur known for his ownership of the Dallas Mavericks and savvy investment acumen on ABC’s Shark Tank.

Where: Vox Media’s The Deep End, The Belmont, 305 W 6th St, Austin.

Who: Pivot live taping with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway

When: 4:45 pm CT / 5:45 pm ET

Every Friday, Kara Swisher and NYU Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway offer sharp, unfiltered insights into the way tech is shaping business, culture, politics, and more. They’ll talk wins and fails of the week, and offer big predictions about what’s coming next. After all, with great power comes great scrutiny.

Where: Vox Media’s The Deep End, The Belmont, 305 W 6th St, Austin.

Sunday, March 10:

Who: Kara Swisher interviews EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager

When: 2:00 pm CT / 3:00 pm ET

Margrethe Vestager, European commissioner for competition policy, sits down with Kara Swisher to examine the rapid speed of technological changes and to what extent antitrust enforcement can keep up with the fast-moving Silicon Valley giants.

Where: Palm Door on Sixth, 508 East 6th Street, Austin.

Monday:

Who: Peter Kafka hosts a panel on the future of podcasting

When: 3:30 pm CT / 4:30 pm ET

Peter Kafka hosts a deep dive into the future of podcasting and what might be coming next. Guests Jacob Weisberg, co-founder of Pushkin Industries and former editor-in-chief of Slate, together with Marshall Williams, partner and CEO of AdResults, the largest podcast ad agency in the world, share their candid views on where they see the podcast industry going.

Where: JW Marriott, Brazos Room, 110 E 2nd Street, Austin.