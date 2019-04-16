 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Netflix makes up nearly 30 percent of global streaming video subscriptions

The streaming video company now has 155 million total subscribers globally.

By Rani Molla
There are a lot of animals on Our Planet. There are also a lot of Netflix subscribers.
Hector Skevington Postles

Netflix has 148 million paying users around the globe, up 26 percent from the same quarter last year and in line with analyst expectations, according to the streaming video company’s latest earnings report. When you add free trials to active subscriptions, the streaming company now has 155 million users globally.

But how big is that really?

Netflix subscriptions are still just a fraction of the size of the number of global, digital pay-TV subscriptions. There are more than a billion paying digital TV subscribers nationwide, according to market research firm IHS Markit. That counts people who cough up for cable, satellite, and internet protocol television (IPTV).

At more than 500 million subscriptions in 2019, all online subscription video services — Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video — combined represent about half the users of digital pay TV, according to IHS. They’re also growing a lot faster.

Netflix makes up nearly 30 percent of all streaming video subscriptions.

Most of Netflix’s growth is coming from abroad, while US growth is slowing as it reacts to growing competition in a crowded media landscape. Total international subscriptions rose 37 percent since Q1 last year, while domestic subscriptions grew only 9 percent.

Netflix is still the biggest streaming video contender in an industry that is swiftly gaining on traditional TV, but its growth is becoming more difficult in a country like the United States that is replete with other choices.

recode_divider

More From Recode

This Article has a component height of 11. The sidebar size is medium.

The Latest

Netflix is booming internationally, but its growth is slowing in the US

The streaming company added 9.6 million subscribers last quarter — and it says it isn’t worried about Apple or Disney.

By Peter Kafka

Twitter says it’s getting better at detecting abusive tweets without your help

Twitter is using technology to catch more bad tweets.

By Kurt Wagner

Silicon Valley Democrats aren’t sure who they want as their nominee

Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, and Cory Booker are battling it out in the fundraising streets of Silicon Valley.

By Theodore Schleifer

Europe is passing strict new copyright laws that could hurt companies like Facebook and Google

Facebook and Google could soon be forced to pay more creators for the content that appears on their sites.

By Kurt Wagner